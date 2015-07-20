Videos are continuously growing as the most-viewed content online. Need some hard evidence? Check out these stats:



People watch live videos three times longer than other videos.

Users are ten times more likely to comment on a live video than on other videos or posts.

Video of a live event significantly increases brand favorability.



Are you convinced? After you’ve determined that a video live stream (like on Facebook) is a good move for your small business, there are some best practices to keep in mind as you get started.

