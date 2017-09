Social media marketing has a new king—Instagram. With over 400 million users and a rate of engagement trumping that of both Facebook and Twitter, it’s not at all hard to understand why. If you’ve visited your Facebook newsfeed lately, chances are you were flooded by so much noise that you forgot why you opened Facebook in the first place. However, thanks to Instagram’s easy-to-use, single purpose platform, users are able to access what they’re looking for with just a few taps. There’s also less competition among marketers on Instagram than Facebook. And, users are willing to spend more. Shopify puts the average order value of an Instagram follower at $65, versus Facebook’s $55.