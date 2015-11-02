6 Ways Instagram Direct New Features Benefit MarketersPosted by 21Handshake under Social Media
From http://blog.21handshake.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on April 30, 2017 1:07 pm
Some days it's a challenge to keep up with all the latest Instagram changes, but here's an update that your marketing team may be particularly interested in, especially if you've been thinking about using time-sensitive or "ephemeral" apps like Snapchat to reach the younger buyers, but really don't have the time to adopt a whole new app. Now Instagram Direct is making it easier than ever to try out its own ephemeral posting tools. Here are your top options to take advantage of the changes!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ryan Hanley "Insures" Business Success @RyanHanley_Com
How can your small business "insure" success? Ryan Hanley, our latest BizSugar contributor of the week, can answer that … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments