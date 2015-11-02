19
Vote
1 Comment
Do you feel like you're hitting a wall when it comes to your social media marketing strategy? Here are some reasons why your social media strategy may not be working the way you expected it to - plus a few tips on how to fix these common mistakes.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Dhariana: How are things in the Big Apple? Best Premises with your launch of your social media course! Thanks for sharing your thoughts on how to create a social media strategy.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Robert Peters Brings Fresh Eyes to Business @FreshEyesConsul

When you can no longer see the forest for the trees, it may be time for a fresh perspective. That's where Robert Peters … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop