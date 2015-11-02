6 Quick Tips to Up Your Instagram GamePosted by ferdiepre13 under Social Media
From https://blog.hootsuite.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on December 27, 2016 11:12 am
You know the feeling. You’ve spent thoughtful, planned time snapping the perfect picture, applying precisely the right filter, and crafting a caption to make even Hemingway swoon. You hit post and wait for the likes and comments to light up your screen. But an hour later you find the response to your opus is underwhelming. What went wrong?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Fiona McEachran: In Love With Marketing
All small business owners must get acquainted with marketing, but for Fiona McEachran it was a match made in … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments