6 Pinterest Marketing Strategy Hacks to Grow Your Business

6 Pinterest Marketing Strategy Hacks to Grow Your Business
From https://www.yotpo.com
Made Hot by: erenmckay on December 20, 2016 12:07 am
Statistics don't lie. With Pinterest, the platform has reached a whole new level of social growth in 2016. Pinterest's monthly user-rate hit 150 million people, up 50% from the previous year. Pinterest has become a force to be reckoned with in the social stratosphere, which is why ensuring your company has a comprehensive Pinterest marketing strategy is critical for success in 2017.…




Comments


Written by lyceum
1 day 6 hours ago

Erik: Is it now possible to purchase stuff directly by clicking an image on a Pinterest board? Could you do the same on Instagram? How much interaction do you have between vendors and customers on these sites?
Written by nicregi
2 days ago

Thanks for sharing. Find those Pinterest tips useful!

Voted up and shared as well!
Written by tiroberts
2 days ago

Yet another great Pinterest article. Thanks for sharing.
Written by GrowMap
2 days ago

Pinterest can drive huge amounts of traffic - and even immediate sales. So take it seriously and start using a scheduling tool.
Written by erenmckay
2 days ago

These tips are awesome. Buyable pins get a large conversion rate ( when the product is great of course). I would also say that incorporating rich pins on your website is a huge factor that will help you get found when users on Pinterest are searching for what you have to offer. There are 6 types of rich pins. If you have a blog, then the best is to use the article markup. If you actually sell products from your site, then use the product markup.
Written by ravichahar
3 days ago

Hey Erik,

It's important to make your pins user-oriented. Make them buyable is a plus point.

Running a contest can bring new clients to you.

~Ravi
