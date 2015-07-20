6 Pinterest Marketing Strategy Hacks to Grow Your BusinessPosted by erikemanuelli under Social Media
From https://www.yotpo.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: erenmckay on December 20, 2016 12:07 am
Statistics don't lie. With Pinterest, the platform has reached a whole new level of social growth in 2016. Pinterest's monthly user-rate hit 150 million people, up 50% from the previous year. Pinterest has become a force to be reckoned with in the social stratosphere, which is why ensuring your company has a comprehensive Pinterest marketing strategy is critical for success in 2017.…
Who Voted for this Story
-
erikemanuelli
-
VirtualBren
-
ravichahar
-
Swadhin
-
robinkhokhkhar
-
iammvd30
-
vishalfulwani
-
pvariel
-
JamesMcAllister
-
iamviqui
-
joannw2016
-
jyotichauhan
-
arifansariseo
-
atishranjan
-
Inspiretothrive
-
erenmckay
-
GrowMap
-
amabaie
-
nirmalablog
-
siddaiahthirupati
-
ambicamachinetools
-
Jami Ali Ahmed
-
lorrainereguly
-
Haeck
-
Wisestepp
-
safetyowls
-
nicregi
-
AlokRanaLT
-
worldcashmachine
-
shanster
-
blogtipstricks
-
ryankbiddulph
-
jghanford
-
hacknovations
-
ecmartindia
-
scientificsaint
-
lyceum
-
namaserajesh
-
socialwebcafe
-
nikhilganotra
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Lisa Buben @Lisapatb Will Inspire Your Business
Lisa Buben knows there's no such thing as a free lunch. But she might never have broken into online marketing without … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
1 day 6 hours ago
2 days ago
Voted up and shared as well!
2 days ago
2 days ago
2 days ago
3 days ago
It's important to make your pins user-oriented. Make them buyable is a plus point.
Running a contest can bring new clients to you.
~Ravi