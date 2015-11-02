17
Vote
1 Comment

5 Ways To Spring Clean Your Social Media Process

5 Ways To Spring Clean Your Social Media Process Avatar Posted by divahound under Social Media
From https://divahound.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on April 7, 2018 10:47 am
We’re well into a new year, and it can feel like winter may never end. But spring is officially here, and there is no bad time to review the way your social media marketing efforts are going. Whether you like to ‘set it and forget it’ or are constantly working on how you market, these tips will help you freshen up your process and tactics to get the most out of social media this spring.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Shannon: It is time to spring forward and get done with the cleaning of my social media process! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dr. Shannon Reece: Empowering Women In Small Biz

Meet Dr. Shannon Reece, most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook. We'll be picking a new … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop