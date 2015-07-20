25
Vote
0 Comment
2017 has been a big year for social media. Twitter has seen a 280 character upgrade, visual platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat continue to expand (with rumours of an upcoming 4x4 layout surrounding Instagram), and live stream videos are now one of the most engaging forms of content. With only three months left in 2017, now is the time to start building your social media strategy for next year. .




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jeffrey Fabian: Contributor of the Week

Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week is a real legal eagle as well as an entrepreneur. While already … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop