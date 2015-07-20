5 Reasons Your Social Media Marketing Program is FailingPosted by kimonos under Social Media
From http://www.pammarketingnut.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on June 16, 2017 9:17 pm
Unfortunately many small business owners and marketing teams jump on social media expecting fast results. They are quickly disappointed when what they thought was a well thought out social media strategy, campaign or program fall flat on its face.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Holly Hanna: Facebook "Contributor of the Week"
Say hello to Holly Hanna, our first BizSugar Facebook "Contributor of the Week." Holly has always wanted to be a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments