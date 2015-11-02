5 Reasons Why Your Social Media Marketing is Failing to Attract CustomersPosted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From http://inspiretothrive.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on April 8, 2017 4:49 pm
Is Your Social Media Marketing Failing You?
There is no denying the fact that social media has a very significant presence in everyone’s lives these days. Right from running a successful business to setting up a corporate profile, everyone needs social media to reach out to customers. For this very reason, it’s imperative to keep your social media marketing strategies up to date. You want to make the most out of your virtual presence. Of course you don’t want to be left in the dark ages like this old phone! your social media marketing
But wait? If your business has a social media presence and tons of strategies then why are you still losing customers? The simple answer to the problem is the old strategies you are using to drive your online presence.
Here’s a list of 5 reasons why your social media marketing is failing to attract customers.
There is no denying the fact that social media has a very significant presence in everyone’s lives these days. Right from running a successful business to setting up a corporate profile, everyone needs social media to reach out to customers. For this very reason, it’s imperative to keep your social media marketing strategies up to date. You want to make the most out of your virtual presence. Of course you don’t want to be left in the dark ages like this old phone! your social media marketing
But wait? If your business has a social media presence and tons of strategies then why are you still losing customers? The simple answer to the problem is the old strategies you are using to drive your online presence.
Here’s a list of 5 reasons why your social media marketing is failing to attract customers.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Michelle Mangen @mmangen Beats Commuting Blues
Imagine living in Wisconsin, not known for its mild winters, and having a job that forces you to commute 100 miles one … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
8 hours ago