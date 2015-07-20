23
Vote
1 Comment
About to abandon Facebook marketing?

Given up hope of ever reaching your target audience?

I know how you feel!

Capturing the attention of your audience is increasingly difficult — whether because of Facebook’s latest algorithm changes or the constant uptick of shared content in the news feed.

Not long ago, writing a Facebook post and asking for a LIKE, share or comment was all it took to maintain an active business page.

Today it takes far more than that. To capture fan attention, you have to get creative.

The good news? It’s not that hard!!




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Rebekah: It looks that Facebook is going in the direction of live streaming and meme stuff, and it could be challenge for a small business owner to create engaging content on a regular basis. I will continue to have my personal account, but I do not know how much I will spend on my other pages (like page, fan page, groups, etc.) in the future.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

BizSugar Contributor Builds Web Marketing Blueprint

From the beginning, Scott Dudley has focused on marketing for the Web, launching Lo Cost Marketing.com in November … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop