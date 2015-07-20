5 Facebook Marketing Tips That Will Increase EngagementPosted by joannw2016 under Social Media
From https://rebekahradice.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on August 9, 2017 2:18 pm
About to abandon Facebook marketing?
Given up hope of ever reaching your target audience?
I know how you feel!
Capturing the attention of your audience is increasingly difficult — whether because of Facebook’s latest algorithm changes or the constant uptick of shared content in the news feed.
Not long ago, writing a Facebook post and asking for a LIKE, share or comment was all it took to maintain an active business page.
Today it takes far more than that. To capture fan attention, you have to get creative.
The good news? It’s not that hard!!
Given up hope of ever reaching your target audience?
I know how you feel!
Capturing the attention of your audience is increasingly difficult — whether because of Facebook’s latest algorithm changes or the constant uptick of shared content in the news feed.
Not long ago, writing a Facebook post and asking for a LIKE, share or comment was all it took to maintain an active business page.
Today it takes far more than that. To capture fan attention, you have to get creative.
The good news? It’s not that hard!!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
BizSugar Contributor Builds Web Marketing Blueprint
From the beginning, Scott Dudley has focused on marketing for the Web, launching Lo Cost Marketing.com in November … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
3 hours ago