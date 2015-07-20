About to abandon Facebook marketing?



Given up hope of ever reaching your target audience?



I know how you feel!



Capturing the attention of your audience is increasingly difficult — whether because of Facebook’s latest algorithm changes or the constant uptick of shared content in the news feed.



Not long ago, writing a Facebook post and asking for a LIKE, share or comment was all it took to maintain an active business page.



Today it takes far more than that. To capture fan attention, you have to get creative.



The good news? It’s not that hard!!

