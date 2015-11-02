4 Fantastic Social Media Tools to Rapidly Scale Your Marketing (Plus CEO Predictions!)Posted by erikemanuelli under Social Media
There are a million and one other “social media tool” roundup posts — so here Sam Hurley wanted to bring a completely fresh (and extraordinary) offering to the table.
Piqued your interest?
Not only are the following pieces of digital kit some of the best social tools around. Not only should you experiment with each. Not only do they hold the power to spectacularly scale your efforts… But their CEOs have additionally provided their respected opinions on the future of social media marketing.
This definitely isn’t your typical roundup post, witnessed elsewhere!
Use these four fantastic Social Media tools to enhance, expand, and organize your brand’s social strategy; rocketing performance and productivity.
And of course: Take heed of their CEO’s predictions.
Do you relate to the super-cool CEO insights? :-D
Loved piecing this one together!!