16
Vote
0 Comment
Twitter is crowded.

As of Q2 2017, the micro blogging platform averaged 328 million monthly active users. That’s about four times the population of Germany. Or 8x the population of Argentina. Or 32x the population of Portugal.

See the point? Not everyone on Twitter is interested in you and your products.

So, how do businesses effectively segment their audience; and reach out and market their products to the right person on Twitter?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dan Woods @Mentorship4U Builds Community for Professionals

Imagine a network of business professionals sharing valuable information for every step in the career … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop