3 Things to Know About Social Media (Now)Posted by centralpawebster under Social Media
From http://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on April 26, 2017 7:43 am
In case you haven’t noticed, social media is constantly changing. From the user interface to new channels developing daily, social media is far from a complacent form of a communication. I tell our customers this often, because clearly these changes affect how we use social media as a marketing tool. As we move further into 2017, here are three things to know about social media.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Hurray Jenny How: BizSugar Contributor of the Week
Hurray for Jenny How, our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week." If you haven't stopped by her cool and informative … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
3 hours ago
11 minutes ago