19
Vote
2 Comment

3 Things to Know About Social Media (Now)

3 Things to Know About Social Media (Now) Avatar Posted by centralpawebster under Social Media
From http://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on April 26, 2017 7:43 am
In case you haven’t noticed, social media is constantly changing. From the user interface to new channels developing daily, social media is far from a complacent form of a communication. I tell our customers this often, because clearly these changes affect how we use social media as a marketing tool. As we move further into 2017, here are three things to know about social media.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Rachel: How about investing some energy, money and time on S.W.O.T analysis re. new media activities?
- 1 +



Written by centralpawebster
11 minutes ago

Business planning and social media planning go hand and hand, but for those who want a robust social presence, these are musts.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Hurray Jenny How: BizSugar Contributor of the Week

Hurray for Jenny How, our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week." If you haven't stopped by her cool and informative … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop