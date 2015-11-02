17
Vote
0 Comment
Social media is a remarkable tool for capturing new potential customers, getting the word out to thousands of people at once, and showcasing your products - but if you don't bother to master the medium, you're on par with an unplugged television. Let's start with an uncomfortable truth, here: the shine has worn off of social media as a whole. It's not to say that it doesn't capture interest or command staggering numbers of subscribers every day, it's simply that it isn't "new" in the strictest sense of the word. That means that a mere presence is not enough to kickstart your social media storytelling; like any good story, you'll need to plan it out and tell it in a compelling way.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Matthew Needham @bigredtomato Has Business in His Blood

You could say that Matthew Needham grew up in business. His first experience in the business world came at age 6 when … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop