Social media is a remarkable tool for capturing new potential customers, getting the word out to thousands of people at once, and showcasing your products - but if you don't bother to master the medium, you're on par with an unplugged television. Let's start with an uncomfortable truth, here: the shine has worn off of social media as a whole. It's not to say that it doesn't capture interest or command staggering numbers of subscribers every day, it's simply that it isn't "new" in the strictest sense of the word. That means that a mere presence is not enough to kickstart your social media storytelling; like any good story, you'll need to plan it out and tell it in a compelling way.

