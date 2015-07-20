With the celebration of 30 years since the creation of GIFs , the iconic files that create mini animations show little sign of losing popularity. But are these sometimes hilarious files still so popular in social media posts and even business chats really appropriate for business communication? Funny you should ask!

According to Richard Rabbat, CEO and founder of Gyfcat, anything that is G-rated and light-hearted can be appropriate in some business instances. But there are some specific types of GIFs that can really apply to businesses in a lot of situations. Here are 25 acceptable GIF reactions for businesses to consider.

