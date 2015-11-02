16
Vote
0 Comment
Do you wonder how fellow marketers are using social media?

Wondering if you should focus more on ads or bots?

In our tenth-annual social media study, more than 5,700 marketers reveal where they’ll focus their social media efforts.

This industry report also shows you how marketers’ organic activities have changed and what their future plans are with organic and paid social media.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ian Smith @IanDSmith Builds a Remarkable Business

Ian Smith likes to say that your business is either remarkable or invisible, and that which one it is depends on … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop