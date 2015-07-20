17
Twitter marketing tips you can use today! Although you may have heard of some of these Twitter marketing tips before, some of these best Twitter marketing tips may be new to you. Twitter is a great marketing tool if used right.

Often many people and businesses get on Twitter to tweet their own stuff. Hence, they look like billboards with ads each day in the Twitter feed. That is called push marketing. Nonetheless, It is not effective on Twitter or any social network for that matter.

For this reason, Twitter is not about tweeting your own marketing messages. Twitter marketing is much more than that. It’s connecting with others and introducing yourself to new customers every day. Uniquely Twitter is about making connections and showing your value to others on the network.




Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 35 minutes ago

Lisa: What is your favorite Twitter marketing tip at the moment?
