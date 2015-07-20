17
Vote
1 Comment
If you use social media to promote your business online, you’ve probably put a lot of thought into what types of posts to share. But sometimes it can be just as important to consider what NOT to post on social media.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Do we have taboo topics in the Western world, with freedom of speech? You have to take the consequences of your actions (in print and in verbal communication). I am for "legalizing" privacy, so you stay away from publicizing private information.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Emily Brackett @VisibleLogic Takes a Brand New Approach to Business

Not everyone can take the unique approach Emily Brackett does to her business clients each day. With a BA from … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop