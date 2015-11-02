17
20 Pinterest Marketing Tips For Your Small Business

Learn how to use Pinterest strategically to promote your blog, website, or ecommerce store. It's a great visual marketing platform that you can use to drive traffic, build your audience and even make sales, direct from Pinterest.




Comments


Written by lyceum
52 minutes ago

Karen: Welcome (back) to BizSugar! I will look into Pinterest for my tea hobby business. Right now, I am using Pinterest as a bulletin boards for ideas, inspiration, etc.
Written by Ileane
2 days ago

I must confess that I’m a bit addicted to Pinterest. My favorite tools are ViralTag (for scheduling), Social Warfare Plugin (for my blog) and Viral Content Bee (for getting shares). Have you tried any of those? I know you’ll love them.

Thanks for the tips Karen!
Written by lyceum
51 minutes ago

Ileane: I have to check out these tools. I haven't done much add-on stuff with Pinterest yet.
