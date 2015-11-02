Customer service today is customer-driven and omnichannel. When someone is reaching out to your brand on social media, you need to be listening and ready to respond. While we find that most companies want to include social as an integral part of their Customer Experience, many feel like they don’t have a good plan or strategy in place to address comments or inquiries. Regardless of where your social media effort stands, it’s always smart to evaluate your social response strategy. Based on discussions with our partners (of all shapes and sizes), we came up with 10 basic rules to follow when it comes to social response:

