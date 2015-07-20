16
Vote
0 Comment
When it comes to social media marketing, and in this case Facebook, your business goal isn't to get likes and shares, it's to do sales!

For that reason every post should have a clear purpose. Ask yourself, "What is the goal of this post?" and "How does it relate to my business goals?". If you can't answer these questions, you're wasting time, one of the scarcest resources any business owner has.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Mike Allton @mike_allton Wears Many Hats in Business

It's often said that small business people wear a lot of hats. To BizSugar members, the hat most associated with small … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop