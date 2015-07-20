Many popular social media platforms are out there like the SnapChat, the Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more. They have their own specialty, and all of them have millions of active users. The Facebook is the most popular out of them all with the statistic showing over 1.9 billion active users, and it’s still growing.



However, only posting something on the social media platforms is not enough to make your post viral. There are millions of posts revolved around various social media platforms. What does it take to make your post viral? We will discuss this question in this article.

