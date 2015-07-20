17
Why You Should Let Your Passion For Your Business Die

Why You Should Let Your Passion For Your Business Die
From https://scottjeffrey.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on March 4, 2017 6:55 pm
We often hold a subconscious belief that we're "supposed to" be passionate or excited about our businesses. But passion doesn't fuel your business; it draws energy away from your long-term success.




Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 37 minutes ago

Scott: I strive to achieve my values and living a good life, in a passionate way, but I am aware of the middle ground and center as balance in my worklife. I am fighting for a second Renaissance! ;) You have written a thoughtful piece that I will "chew" for some time.
