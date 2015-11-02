Where will this Self-publishing Journey Take Me?Posted by lyceum under Self-Development
I am getting closer to the publishing date, and I am thinking about the next step of the self-publishing journey: marketing. And at the same time, my mind is going back and forth between planning for the next book on (specialty black teas), and how to improve the writing process of the second book…
I did a search on the keyword, ”self-publishing” and stumbled upon the following:
Thanks to the web search, I ended up buying the Kindle edition of Jane Friedman’s book, Publishing 101: A First-Time Author’s Guide to Getting Published, Marketing and Promoting Your Book, and Building a Successful Career.
