Top 16 Pros and Cons of Being a Perfectionist at Work

Top 16 Pros and Cons of Being a Perfectionist at Work Avatar Posted by Wisestepp under Self-Development
From https://content.wisestep.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on July 14, 2017 11:26 am
A perfectionist is a type of person who does not accept a work if it is not done in a standard equivalent to being perfect and this behaviour can stress out a lot of people surrounding the person. Some might say that such people are delusional or are not in their right minds. When such perfectionist behaviour is shown in an excessive manner it can cause problems for other individuals especially in situations that require teamwork. Such individuals give extra attention to detail and perfection rather than consistency of the output. This characteristic when shown in moderation, can be beneficial for the individual in a lot of situations. Perfectionism has its own share of both positive and negative traits.




