Things Only Business Owners UnderstandPosted by centralpawebster under Self-Development
From http://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on June 20, 2017 7:53 pm
A lot happens when you own a business, especially a small business where you are involved in the day-to-day more than larger companies. Honestly, I don’t mind putting in long days, because I have a sense of Purpose. It doesn’t always feel like ‘work.’
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Nick Stamoulis @NickStamoulis Has the Solution
Nick Stamoulis has the solution for getting your business noticed. With 12 years experience, Stamoulis is founder and … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments