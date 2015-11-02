I have been tinkering and playing around with the idea of becoming an tea expert someday in the future, but I don’t have any immediate plans of writing the ultimate tea ”bible”, or take tea certification courses. With that said, I think my forthcoming tea book series (”octalogy”) and the conversations in the upcoming forum, Theo Tea Room, will add positive tea moments to the fans of Camellia sinensis.



It is a bit funny that the tea expert (Lalith Lenadora, Tea Master, The East India Company) in Adam Boult’s article (”How to become a tea expert in 6 simple steps”), has created this breakfast tea (”Find your tea”):

