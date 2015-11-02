The Law of Diminishing ReturnsPosted by CorporateCoachG under Self-Development
More is not necessarily better. There is a point which is optimum. After this point comes diminishing returns, where additional amounts of time, money and effort are ineffective and may even be dangerous.
