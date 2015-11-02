The Entrepreneurial Journey – Swim, Don’t Sink By Heeding These Dozen Lessons LearnedPosted by centralpawebster under Self-Development
From http://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on August 15, 2018 12:11 pm
I started like many other people do in business—I wanted something different, and I was determined to get it. My expectations of what business ownership would be like were in many ways different from what it is. Entrepreneurship is a rocky journey full of learning lessons that never seem to end.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
How To Make Sure Sponsored Content Gets Clicked
If you're trying to get visitors to click your sponsored content, try using an image with a celebrity or with eye … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
33 minutes ago
4 hours ago
Here is my blurb on the book:
"Catch a wave of the groundswell and surf the social web with Sharkonomics! Stefan Engeseth's book will take off and swim by itself."
Best Premises,
Martin