17
Vote
2 Comment
I started like many other people do in business—I wanted something different, and I was determined to get it. My expectations of what business ownership would be like were in many ways different from what it is. Entrepreneurship is a rocky journey full of learning lessons that never seem to end.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by centralpawebster
33 minutes ago

You're quite welcome, Martin! I have not, but will have to give it a read. Thank you for the recommendation!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Rachel: Thanks for sharing your entrepreneurial journey! Talking about swimming, have you read Stefan Engeseth's book, Sharkonomics?

Here is my blurb on the book:

"Catch a wave of the groundswell and surf the social web with Sharkonomics! Stefan Engeseth's book will take off and swim by itself."

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

How To Make Sure Sponsored Content Gets Clicked

If you're trying to get visitors to click your sponsored content, try using an image with a celebrity or with eye … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop