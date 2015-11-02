23
Vote
1 Comment

The Art Of Coaching! - Takis Athanassiou

The Art Of Coaching! - Takis Athanassiou Avatar Posted by tathan under Self-Development
From http://takisathanassiou.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on January 18, 2018 10:36 am
Do you know what the art of coaching is? Coaching is not a science or an art! It is a practice, but it is something much more and when you do it right provides transformation results and long-last impact in the world!




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Takis: What is the main difference between coaching and mentoring? I have now being a member in a Mastermind group for about 1/2 year and I like it very much.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Catalyst and Founder Makes BizSugar Contributor List!

When we think of BizSugar members, it's hard to come up with a more enthusiastic or energetic one than our latest … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop