Running a business is hard work. Ask anyone who does it, and they’ll tell you, it’s no joke.
You know what else is no joke? Two kids.
While I’ve never given birth, nor did I have any desire to have children, I have acquired two kids – as a stepmother – and my singular conclusion to this massive change is that it’s been interesting.
Stepmothers and Business Owners Have Lot to Celebrate This Week
