The New Year is almost upon us, and like many, we tend to set our targets and ambitions for the year to come in the form of New Year’s Resolutions.
If you start to peel back some of the most common resolutions that we tend to set, such as ‘I want to lose weight’, ‘I will see my family more’, ‘I want to quit smoking’ and even ‘I’m going to focus on saving and not spending’, there is a general trend that underpins them all: being healthier and happier.
So perhaps when the dinner conversation turns to 2018 and it’s your turn to state your resolutions for the 12 months ahead, instead of targeting specific goals, focus instead on those two key words in general. Healthier, happier.
