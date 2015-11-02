Rewriting the Manual With The Accidental Entrepreneur's HandbookPosted by lyceum under Self-Development
From https://smallbiztrends.com
Made Hot by: blogexpert on June 27, 2017 12:56 pm
If you wanted to become an entrepreneur, chances are that 99 percent of the people would tell you that you need a business plan. They would tell you to study the market, estimate how much money you need, and how much in sales you need to cover your expenses. The Accidental Entrepreneur’s Handbook: Useful Stuff For Your Enterprise Voyage would question that logic. This book argues that you don’t need some external requirement (like a degree or fancy 50 plus page business plan) to become an entrepreneur. You only need to take that first step on your entrepreneur’s voyage and then another one.
