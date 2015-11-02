21
Vote
2 Comment

Reflective Practice

Reflective Practice Avatar Posted by CorporateCoachG under Self-Development
From https://corporatecoachgroup.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on December 19, 2017 12:25 am
Reflective practice is simply learning through experience, or continuous improvement. It requires you to analyse your recent actions, evaluate the results and make necessary adaptive changes to improve the results in the future.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
16 hours ago

Chris: Kaizen in a new way? ;)
- 0 +



Written by CorporateCoachG
5 hours ago

Yes indeed, Kaizen in a new form. We often say the same thing using different words!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Lisa Buben @Lisapatb Will Inspire Your Business

Lisa Buben knows there's no such thing as a free lunch. But she might never have broken into online marketing without … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop