Reflective PracticePosted by CorporateCoachG under Self-Development
From https://corporatecoachgroup.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on December 19, 2017 12:25 am
Reflective practice is simply learning through experience, or continuous improvement. It requires you to analyse your recent actions, evaluate the results and make necessary adaptive changes to improve the results in the future.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Lisa Buben @Lisapatb Will Inspire Your Business
Lisa Buben knows there's no such thing as a free lunch. But she might never have broken into online marketing without … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
16 hours ago
5 hours ago