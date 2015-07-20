18
People Don’t Scale, but Technology Does

People Don't Scale, but Technology Does
From https://blog.srnd.org 5 days ago
Made Hot by: IamVira on April 4, 2017 3:44 pm
Silicon Valley is based on the idea that people don’t scale, but technology does. More technology means higher margins and faster growth.

Despite this, many startups run as if founders and early employees somehow do scale. The result is messy organizations which slowly produce substandard work and leave key employees stressed.




