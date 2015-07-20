People Don’t Scale, but Technology DoesPosted by joannw2016 under Self-Development
Silicon Valley is based on the idea that people don’t scale, but technology does. More technology means higher margins and faster growth.
Despite this, many startups run as if founders and early employees somehow do scale. The result is messy organizations which slowly produce substandard work and leave key employees stressed.
