17
Vote
1 Comment

Make a Good First Impression

Make a Good First Impression Avatar Posted by CorporateCoachG under Self-Development
From https://corporatecoachgroup.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on March 12, 2017 2:09 pm
First impressions really do count. When you meet someone you quickly decide whether you like them or not. And equally, other people will make a judgement about you. Here are some tips to help you make a positive first impression.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Money quote from the post: "The eyes are the window to the soul."
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jenny Bhatt @jenny_bhatt Engineers New Business Opportunities

Though trained as a manufacturing engineer with a long and distinguished career in Corporate America, Jenny Bhatt found … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop