Being productive does not start with learning from others, it starts with learning about yourself and what will work best for you. You have to figure out the best way to make yourself productive. Your body and mind are your own and it works differently than anyone else




Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Gary: I like your example with Bruce Lee and how he came up with his own system, but looking at other martial arts systems. I will print out your post and mention it to my co-host of Produktivitéet podcast.
