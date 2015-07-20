As I am in the process of publish my first book on tea, I plan for launching a tea party, a late summer break, and a kick-start of a new career path as an author and a guide on how to make the perfect cuppa.



I have created an account on CreateSpace and I have ordered 10 International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN) from the National Library of Sweden. I will order a small print-on-demand batch from a local printer in Gothenburg. When I have a copy of the hardcover book in my hand, I will take some time and celebrate. I got very inspired by the episode, Taking Breaks, of Creative Minds podcast.



