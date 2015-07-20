Just in Time for a Break [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Self-Development
From http://egonetcast.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on August 15, 2018 2:05 pm
As I am in the process of publish my first book on tea, I plan for launching a tea party, a late summer break, and a kick-start of a new career path as an author and a guide on how to make the perfect cuppa.
I have created an account on CreateSpace and I have ordered 10 International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN) from the National Library of Sweden. I will order a small print-on-demand batch from a local printer in Gothenburg. When I have a copy of the hardcover book in my hand, I will take some time and celebrate. I got very inspired by the episode, Taking Breaks, of Creative Minds podcast.
I have created an account on CreateSpace and I have ordered 10 International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN) from the National Library of Sweden. I will order a small print-on-demand batch from a local printer in Gothenburg. When I have a copy of the hardcover book in my hand, I will take some time and celebrate. I got very inspired by the episode, Taking Breaks, of Creative Minds podcast.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dave Brock: Small is the New Big
The impact of small businesses can be huge, and no one understands this better than Dave Brock. Brock, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments