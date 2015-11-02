28
Vote
1 Comment

Initiative versus obedience

Initiative versus obedience Avatar Posted by DXM under Self-Development
From https://www.campaignlive.co.uk 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on January 5, 2018 8:16 am
Initiative has become synonymous with rebellion, which has become synonymous with risk. But if we look at the data, we see that initiative is synonymous with advantage, which is synonymous with growth.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Edzus124
7 hours ago

Mikrokredīts uzņēmumam no Cityfinances https://www.cityfinances.lv/mikrokredits-uznemumam/
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ross Kimbarovsky @rosskimbarovsky Dressses Down for Small Business Dreams

Ross Kimbarovsky could tell you about his passion for entrepreneurship. He could (and does) talk often about the drive … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop