17
Vote
0 Comment

How to Change Your Fixed Mindset - Scott Jeffrey

How to Change Your Fixed Mindset - Scott Jeffrey Avatar Posted by sjeffrey under Self-Development
From http://scottjeffrey.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on January 1, 2017 5:30 pm
An unrecognized fixed mindset is often the main thing holding entrepreneurs back. This comprehensive guide explores the difference between a fixed mindset and a growth mindset, offering actionable strategies to cultivate a growth mindset critical for long-term success. Learning how to change your mindset could be the best thing you do in 2017.






Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Kelly McCausey @kellymccausey Shows Solo Smarts

Kelly McCausey is used to functioning as the small business equivalent of a one woman show. Her Website SoloSmarts.com … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks
Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop