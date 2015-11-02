How Daydreaming Improves Creative Problem SolvingPosted by swiggies under Self-Development
Did you know that daydreaming improves creative problem solving?
Scientists estimate that most of us spend up to a third of our life spacing out. It helps explain why, at the end of a day, you could ask yourself “Where did the time go”? Contrary to what your teacher would say about you wasting time, at least as far as creativity goes, you may actually be putting that time to good use.
