Fear – it can grip you at any time. It stops you dead in your tracks from doing something. Why do we fear things that are unknown to us?

I’d been thinking about this riding on the back of a snowmobile in the white mountains of New Hampshire a few months ago. It was my first ride there since the accident.

Thinking back 3 years prior on my birthday/valentine’s weekend I was so excited to drive a snowmobile myself. It had been about 6 months since my mom passed from cancer and I wanted to live life fully.




Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Lisa: No Fear! as the clothing brand is called! Thanks for sharing your personal story.

All the Best,

Martin
