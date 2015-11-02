Four Magic Phrases to Use Every Day - Communication - Persuasive Communication Training BlogPosted by CorporateCoachG under Self-Development
From https://corporatecoachgroup.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on May 7, 2017 11:10 am
Speech habits are those things that you say often and almost without thinking about. Some speech habits add to your credibility and air of professionalism. Try these four terrific speech habits to weave into your daily pattern.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo! It's Sherryl Perry: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
As anyone who regularly visits the BizSugar community knows, we absolutely love our contributors. Contributors … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
4 hours ago