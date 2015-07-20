Finishing the First Book on TeaPosted by lyceum under Self-Development
From http://teabooksketches.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on January 9, 2018 10:05 pm
I have been struggling with my first book on tea for several years, as you could read in a post from 2013, on the old blog, TeaFTWbook.com. But the different hardships during these years will not stop me. I am even calling myself a writer nowadays!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Diane Seltzer @SBMarketingTool Talks Marketing Impact
Diane Seltzer believes you don’t have to be a big business to make a big impact. With that philosophy in mind, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments