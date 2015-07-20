Business school may give you a let up, but there are some fundamental skills business schools don't teach that are required for success in the real world.



At a prestigious business school, you will likely learn an overview of management principles and how to handle difficult situations that typically arise for graduates. Once you hit the real corporate world, however, the situations you’ll encounter demand you rise to meet new challenges with more than what you learned in business school.





Below are some skills you need to develop if you want to stand out:

