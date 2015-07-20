Entrepreneurs Are Not “Unemployed”Posted by centralpawebster under Self-Development
Talk with any business owner and most of them will agree: what we do is very real and it’s also very challenging. We are responsible for everything, including our own paycheck. Entrepreneurs should be given the same respect as anyone who works for someone else.
