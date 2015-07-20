19
Entrepreneurs Are Not “Unemployed”

Entrepreneurs Are Not "Unemployed"
Talk with any business owner and most of them will agree: what we do is very real and it’s also very challenging. We are responsible for everything, including our own paycheck. Entrepreneurs should be given the same respect as anyone who works for someone else.




Comments


Written by lyceum
56 minutes ago

Rachel: Have you listened to Brian Clark's podcast, Unemployable?
- 1 +



Written by centralpawebster
10 minutes ago

No, but I'll check it out. Thanks.
- 0 +



