Compare And Despair Is The Enemy Of An Entrepreneur

Compare And Despair Is The Enemy Of An Entrepreneur Posted by ferdiepre13 under Self-Development
Stop thinking that round 1 of something has to be Amazing. There is plenty of room for improvement but if we don't start somewhere amazing doesn't matter.




