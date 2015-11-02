17
Vote
1 Comment
As a business owner and a multi-account social media manager, I have a myriad of things competing for my attention during the day. It is easy to feel overwhelmed, and there are days I don’t know if I am coming or going. But, I’ve learned a few tricks for staying organized.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 55 minutes ago

Rachel: I will start to implement catch-up time during the weekend, as a review period for the week ahead. I am using a new journal called Trigg Life Mapper.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Robert Peters Brings Fresh Eyes to Business @FreshEyesConsul

When you can no longer see the forest for the trees, it may be time for a fresh perspective. That's where Robert Peters … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop