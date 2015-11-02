16
Vote
0 Comment
When I read the title of Cliff Lerner’s book, Explosive Growth: A Few Things I Learned While Growing to 100 Million Users — and Losing $78 Million, I chuckled to myself. In an era where it seems like every business or marketing book is focused on success, here was an author using his abysmal failure to speak to his audience.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jane Sheeba @janesheeba Replaced Day Job With Blogging

After studying for a PhD in Medical Physics in the UK, Jane Sheeba was set by most people's standards. She returned to … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop