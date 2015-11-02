[BOOK REVIEW]: Explosive Growth: Finding Inspiration in Cliff Lerner's MistakesPosted by smpayton under Self-Development
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on February 22, 2018 2:17 am
When I read the title of Cliff Lerner’s book, Explosive Growth: A Few Things I Learned While Growing to 100 Million Users — and Losing $78 Million, I chuckled to myself. In an era where it seems like every business or marketing book is focused on success, here was an author using his abysmal failure to speak to his audience.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jane Sheeba @janesheeba Replaced Day Job With Blogging
After studying for a PhD in Medical Physics in the UK, Jane Sheeba was set by most people's standards. She returned to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments